Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 9-month-old girl missing in N.Y.

Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen...
Mi Angel Gaines, 9 months old, was abducted early Monday, the NYPD said. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie. Police also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, 22.(NYPD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in New York after police said a 9-month-old girl was abducted in Manhattan.

Mi Angel Gaines is a Black female weighing 19 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue onesie.

Police said she was taken at around 2:50 a.m. on Eighth Avenue. They also are searching for Antonio Armstrong, a 22-year-old Black male about 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a microphone tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any information can call 212-690-6315 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Driver who fled on foot wanted after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A young couple sailed from California to Hawaii.
A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii
COVID-19 lab test/FILE
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases
Man arrested after allegedly shooting toward HPD officers in Waianae
FILE
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase

Latest News

Breezy winds to persist through Friday
Forecast: Breezy winds to persist through Friday
Coast Guard and partners searching for missing paddler off Hawaii Island.
Search continues for missing paddler off Honaunau Beach
Vice President Kamala Harris: "The power of hope, the ability that each of our governments has,...
Harris in Guatemala: Help is on the way
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US has recovered ransom payment made after pipeline hack
Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
Harris in Guatemala: US will continue to secure border