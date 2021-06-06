A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While most mainland transplants arrive in Hawaii through the air, a young couple had a decidedly different idea — sailing across the ocean.

Isabella Siegrist and Ty Savage docked at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor Saturday morning after voyaging across the Pacific.

The 19-year-olds disembarked from San Diego three weeks ago and are set to start school next semester at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Siegrist — for a time — lived on Oahu and used to sail around Hickam Harbor as a child.

But, this trip was unlike any she or Savage had ever taken on.

“It was kind of unreal when we were like arriving and actually seeing the mountains, it was very unreal especially after being out there for so long,” Savage said.

Although the couple navigated the Pacific on their own, they said surprisingly their biggest challenge was overcoming boredom.

“I would say the biggest challenge would probably be boredom, just finding things to do,” Siegrist said. “We would limit ourselves to one movie a day, and I probably read through two books, which is record time for me.”

The couple said their vessel — the Drifty One — was pieced together through various purchases online.

Although they said they aren’t planning any long voyages in the future, the two teenagers said they’ll definitely have a unique tale to tell during freshman icebreakers at UH in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.