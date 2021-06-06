UH’s Brooke Van Sickle earns spot on 2021 Collegiate Beach Volleyball National Team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA Volleyball announced their rosters for the 2021 men and women’s US Collegiate Beach National Team with Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle among the 26 athletes.

Van Sickle just completed her junior season on the sand for the Wahine, culminating in an All-Big West first team honor with partner Amber Igiede after winning 12 of their last 13 matches of the season.

The Washington State native is set to head to training camp in Huntington Beach, California at the end of June where the player will be led by Loyola Marymount University (California) head coach John Mayer.

Two other former BeachBows were also named to the squad and will reunite with Van Sickle at training camp. Amy Ozee and Julia Scoles left UH and competed as graduate transfers last season at Cal Poly and USC, respectively.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.