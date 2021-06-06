Tributes
Three Hawaii golfers miss the cut at US Women’s Open

Michelle Wie West headlined a trio of Hawaii golfers at the 2021 US Women's Open Championship, however all three missed the cut on Friday.
Michelle Wie West headlined a trio of Hawaii golfers at the 2021 US Women’s Open Championship, however all three missed the cut on Friday.(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michelle Wie West headlined a trio of Hawaii golfers at the 2021 US Women’s Open Championship, however all three missed the cut on Friday.

Punahou’s own Wie West shot a 12-over 154 in the first two rounds, while Brittany Yada from the Big Island shot a 13-over 155 and fellow Buffanblu Claire Choi shot a 10-over 152 — the best of the trio, just four strokes away from the cut line.

Lexi Thompson of the United States currently sits at the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round.

