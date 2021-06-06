Tributes
Sailboat Captain rescued after apparently falling overboard south of Oahu

Emergency crews rescued the captain of a boat Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews rescued the captain of a boat Sunday afternoon.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews pulled off a rescue at sea Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Emergency Services officials said the Captain of a sailboat apparently fell overboard about a mile offshore from Diamond Head. Seven people were on board and they attempted to throw him a life jacket.

The Honolulu Fire Department along with Ocean Safety conducted a joint rescue operation. They utilized a chopper and a rescue boat.

After roughly 30 minutes of treading water, Ocean Safety made contact with the Captain and pulled him onto an HFD boat.

He was taken back to shore via boat. No injuries were reported.

