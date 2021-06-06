Man arrested after allegedly shooting toward HPD officers in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire on Honolulu police officers in Waianae Saturday evening.

According to an arrest highlight, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a services type call at an area home. When one officer arrived and exited his marked patrol vehicle, 45-year-old Chadwick Downie allegedly fired several shots toward the officer.

The officer wasn’t injured, though sources say two patrol cars where struck by the bullets. Sources also said officers involved did not return fire.

Downie, described by police as a white male, eventually exited the home and was arrested without further incident.

He faces offenses of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, along with other minor charges.

Additional details were limited.

