Hundreds flock to Manoa Falls trail on its first day of reopening

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly two years of being closed for safety repairs, a popular hiking spot reopened — but not everyone is happy with the changes.

It was a busy reopening day at Manoa Falls trail Saturday where hundreds of visitors and residents spent National Trails Day.

However, there were mixed feelings about the safety changes state crews made to the hike.

“I miss the old way because there’s more nature, more challenges, and there was actually more water,” said Djeneva Ninang of Ewa Beach. “And the gravel makes it just a little too easy.”

Gravel now covers many parts of the trail bed, which is also wider for two-way traffic.

Although some miss the challenge of the hike, others are grateful for the safety changes.

“Without the gravel and with the water which probably rains every day here, this could be quite a challenge, slippery going up and down,” said Anurig Goel, who was visiting from San Francisco.

Before the pandemic, hundreds of people would hike Manoa Falls trail.

It closed in July 2019 so crews could install fencing to prevent rocks from falling.

Along with these improvements, there are also new rest areas with signs where people can take in the view and learn about the valley.

“Part of this trail, it’s not just about a waterfall, it’s about connecting, connecting to nature and we had that opportunity here,” said Aaron Lowe, trail and access specialist of DLNR.

“It’s beautiful, it’s gorgeous,” said David Dipascal, who was visiting from New Orleans. “I mean you can’t say much more than that, for the whole thing.”

“I was just impressed on all the greenery because not all these spots are similar on all parts of the island, so it was cool seeing some things I hadn’t really seen before,” said Kayla Maher of Nuuanu.

Other safety improvements included new steps, trailside plantings along with erosion and water runoff control measures.

While the hike may be different from the old one, visitors felt lucky to have the opportunity to hit the trail and residents were excited to see it finally reopen.

“We really feel blessed because we don’t have anything like this in New Orleans,” said Tara Dipascal, a visitor.

“We’re excited about it because we can experience it and the beauty of it, it’s really nice but we also know that brings a crowd back to the neighborhood,” said Dana Cassino-Stamey of Manoa.

“It can be an inconvenience, but everyone wants to share in the beauty so we understand that too, just glad to see it open again.”

The trail is open from sunrise to sunset, but it’s highly recommended that you don’t start the hike after 5:30 p.m.

