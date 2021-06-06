Tributes
Driver who fled on foot wanted after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles along Moanalua Freeway Saturday afternoon.

An estimated eight vehicles were damaged in the incident, which happened just after 12:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2004 Nissan Armada struck another car in the Eastbound direction. Both vehicles then crashed into the center concrete media, sending debris flying.

The second vehicle involved — a Mitsubishi driven by a 46-year-old woman — overturned in the eastbound lanes. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In all, six other vehicles were damaged as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Armada fled the scene on foot, and police are searching for that man.

One witness to the crash said two off-duty paramedics rushed to help the victims.

“We saw the big dust cloud when the SUV hit the wall, and then we saw the SUV come over the wall,” Ross Mukai said.

“That was a pretty big crash, so everybody started slowing down and then we stopped to help them and then we saw the other car, the smaller hybrid car, was upside down on the Eastbound side, and it looked like the other car hit the wall two or three times before it went over to the other side,” he added.

Drivers of the other vehicles damaged suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash or the driver responsible should call police. The driver who fled could face charges of failure to render aid.

Police haven’t said if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

