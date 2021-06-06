Tributes
Coast Guard, HFD search for missing paddler on Hawaii Island

Coast Guard and partners searching for missing paddler off Hawaii Island.
Coast Guard and partners searching for missing paddler off Hawaii Island.(Benjamin Agdeppa)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are searching for a missing paddler on Hawaii Island after his canoe was found in waters off Honaunau Beach on Saturday.

The US Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire Department said at around 10:30 a.m., a bystander found the 66-year-old’s canoe a mile off the coast.

According to authorities, the man frequently takes his canoe out in that area.

Officials described the missing paddler as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve rash guard and black board shorts.

Authorities said the man’s phone was found in his car at the beach.

Crews are currently searching by land and air. Officials have also issued a Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to notify mariners and community members to help with the search.

If you have information, contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

