Breezy trade winds to dominate the coming week.

Locally breezy trade winds will continue for the next several days, thanks to high pressure areas north and northeast of the state. Conditions will be mostly dry through Sunday, with only a few light showers for windward and mauka areas. More normal trade wind showers are expected Sunday night and well into the coming week, with windward and mauka showers, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally strong trade winds are expected well into the coming week.

A small craft advisory remains up until 6 a.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. A moderate southwest to south swell will peak over the weekend but stay below high surf advisory heights, with more southerly swells expected over the next few days. Some west shores exposed to the swell will also have slightly higher surf. Moderate to fresh trade winds will maintain choppy waves for east shores.

