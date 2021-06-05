Police: Speed appears to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in east Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said speed was a likely factor in a fatal motorcycle crash on Kalanianaole Highway in east Oahu on Thursday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 1:5 p.m., when the 35-year-old was riding a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway near Portlock.

The motorcyclist struck a truck as it was making a turn and then was struck by a sedan.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained injuries to his head and body. While speed appears to be a factor in the crash, it’s still unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The crash closed a complete hours-long closure of the highway in the area.

Authorities said it’s the 24th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared to 18 at the same time last year.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.