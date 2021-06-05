As more stores reopen, businesses raise the alarm about a worrisome increase in shoplifting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whether it’s food, clothes or home improvement items, retailers say criminal teams are getting bold and hitting their bottom line.

Eldon Delos Santos, a retail manager at Ala Moana Center, said his store deals with shoplifters daily.

“We’ve had guys just run out of the store into waiting cars,” said Delos Santos. “We’ve had a guy threaten to stab one of my managers, while trying to leave with merchandise.”

Delos Santos said they deal with violent ones to people you would never think would steal.

“Anything from kids trying to run out all at the same time with stuff to old grandma’s coming in with bags,” recalled Delos Santos. “Literally, I’ve had an old lady with a walker steal.”

Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii said they saw a major spike in organized retail crime when stores began re-opening.

“We’ve heard from our members that organized retail crime is escalating within the stores and these criminals are starting to get more and more bold, especially now, you know, they can hide their face with a baseball cap, dark sunglasses and a mask,” said Yamaki.

Delos Santos feels shoplifting nowadays isn’t out of desperation, but for profit.

“They’d steal and they sell it, they’d turned around, they could sell it for five, ten bucks,” said Delos Santos. “They don’t care, it cost them nothing to begin with.”

Yamaki said many retailers are posting videos or stills of the thieves on social media.

Delos Santos said that may help get leads, but also spreads awareness in the industry.

“It’s not so much that they’ve lost confidence in HPD, I think it’s more, if anything they’ve lost a little bit of confidence in the laws in general,” said Delos Santos. “Knowing that if you get hit, if you get robbed, they’re not going to get heavy punishment, they’re going to get a slap on the wrist, and they’re going to be right back up.”

Yamaki said they have reached out to the new prosecutor and other federal law enforcement agencies to see how they can work together to get these types of criminals convicted and off the streets.

