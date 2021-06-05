Hawaii County firefighters battling brush fire in Paauilo

PAAUILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County authorities said both lanes of Highway 19 in Paauilo are shut down because of a brush fire.

Crews are fighting the fire on land and by air.

It broke out around noon and has burned more than 10 acres so far.

There aren’t any alternative routes and traffic is backed up in both directions.

