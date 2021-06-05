Tributes
Hawaii County firefighters battling brush fire in Paauilo

Both lanes of Highway 19 in Paauilo are shut down because of a brush fire.
Both lanes of Highway 19 in Paauilo are shut down because of a brush fire.(Darde Gamayo)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PAAUILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County authorities said both lanes of Highway 19 in Paauilo are shut down because of a brush fire.

Crews are fighting the fire on land and by air.

It broke out around noon and has burned more than 10 acres so far.

There aren’t any alternative routes and traffic is backed up in both directions.

This story will be updated.

