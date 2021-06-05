Building fire in Downtown Honolulu causes $20K in damages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are investigating the cause of a building fire that broke out in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. about a rubbish fire on Bishop Street, but upon arrival officials said they realized it was a building fire.

Firefighters said they observed smoke emanating from a medium, two-story, commercial building and requested for additional resources.

With more personnel on scene, fire officials were able to get the blaze under control and extinguish it by 4 a.m.

HFD said crews focused on controlling the flames in the basement area and said they used overhaul tactics to search for hidden fire and smoldering areas to prevent rekindling.

Officials said the building had no occupants.

The estimated cost of damages to the building and contents is $20,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

