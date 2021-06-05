Tributes
Broken windows, small fire: HCCC inmates cause disturbance at facility

Hawaii Community Correctional Center
Hawaii Community Correctional Center(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said inmates caused damage at the Hawaii Community Correction Center during a disturbance in one of the housing units Friday night.

The Department of Public Safety said the disturbance began at around 7:30 p.m. as inmates broke glass windows and started a small fire. Police said about 40 inmates were involved.

HCCC staff and security were able to get the situation under control by 9 p.m. by using “non-lethal” methods. Hawaii Police and state sheriffs were also at the scene.

Neighbors near the facility said they could hear loud screaming.

The housing module where the disturbance began is located on the Punahele Street side of the facility. Officials said the building houses inmates who are awaiting trial.

This disturbance came as the state reported 136 positive COVID cases among inmates Saturday with 11 staff members infected with the virus.

The facility is also more than 100 inmates over capacity.

Officials said there are currently no injuries reported and that damages are still being assessed.

DPS said the cause of the unrest is under investigation and inmates will be questioned.

Officials said inmates found responsible will be criminally and administratively charged.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

