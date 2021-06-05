Breezy and mostly dry conditions for the weekend

Moderate to breezy trade winds will blow over the state for the next several days as a series of high pressure systems develop to the north. Conditions will be on the drier side through early Sunday, with only light showers, if any, for windward and mauka areas. Showers will increase to more normal levels Sunday afternoon into much of the coming week.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, and that will likely be the case for the foreseeable future. As far as surf, there’s a small NNW swell coming in. A moderate SSW swell is expected this weekend, but waves will likely remain below high surf advisory levels. East shores will have choppy surf generated by the stronger trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.