Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Breezy and mostly dry conditions for the weekend

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moderate to breezy trade winds will blow over the state for the next several days as a series of high pressure systems develop to the north. Conditions will be on the drier side through early Sunday, with only light showers, if any, for windward and mauka areas. Showers will increase to more normal levels Sunday afternoon into much of the coming week.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, and that will likely be the case for the foreseeable future. As far as surf, there’s a small NNW swell coming in. A moderate SSW swell is expected this weekend, but waves will likely remain below high surf advisory levels. East shores will have choppy surf generated by the stronger trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash ended with one vehicle overturned, and another over the concrete median.
Driver who fled on foot wanted after crash leaves 8 vehicles damaged
A young couple sailed from California to Hawaii.
A young couple sails the Pacific to attend college in Hawaii
COVID-19 lab test/FILE
3 new COVID-related fatalities reported statewide; 81 new cases
Man arrested after allegedly shooting toward HPD officers in Waianae
FILE
Governor outlines blueprint for lifting travel restrictions as vaccination rates increase

Latest News

Rainfall totals will remain light.
A few more trade wind showers ahead
Rainfall totals will remain light.
More passing trade wind showers ahead
Breezy trade winds to dominate the coming week.
More trade wind weather ahead
Breezy trade winds to dominate the coming week.
Breezy trade winds to dominate the coming week