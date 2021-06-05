2 in-person commencement ceremonies planned for UH Maui College
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 300 Maui College graduates will participate in commencement ceremonies Saturday.
Four family members per graduate are allowed to attend.
But there are also a number of options to watch remotely:
- Ceremonies will be broadcast live on MCTV digital cable channel 354.
- They’ll also livestream on UH Maui College’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages.
The first ceremony starts at 9 a.m. for University Center, nurses, dental hygienists, engineer tech and four-year program graduates. At 5 p.m., all other graduates will receive their diplomas.
