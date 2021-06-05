2 in-person commencement ceremonies planned for UH Maui College

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 300 Maui College graduates will participate in commencement ceremonies Saturday.

Four family members per graduate are allowed to attend.

But there are also a number of options to watch remotely:

Ceremonies will be broadcast live on MCTV digital cable channel 354.

They’ll also livestream on UH Maui College’s website , Facebook and YouTube pages.

The first ceremony starts at 9 a.m. for University Center, nurses, dental hygienists, engineer tech and four-year program graduates. At 5 p.m., all other graduates will receive their diplomas.

