Urgent Care Hawaii to offer free sports physicals for student athletes

(File)
(File)(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:01 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Urgent Care Hawaii will be offering free medical examinations for children interested in joining school sports.

The organization said free sports physicals will be offered between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farrington High School library.

Event organizers said they are providing this service to allow students to have easier access to physicals, which are required by the state Department of Education for athletes to participate in practices and games.

Urgent Care Hawaii said the physical is good for one year and a parent must accompany their child to the event.

Officials also reminded parents and children that this does not replace the annual physical and wellness check completed by pediatricians.

To schedule an appointment, call (808) 723-1064.

