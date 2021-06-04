Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Partial rides on the rail could begin by the end of the year, but issues linger

Honolulu rail on a test run.
Honolulu rail on a test run.(HART)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:27 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Riders may soon be able to hop on the Honolulu rail for a ride — but it won’t be the full route.

HART’s CEO says a portion of the project could be ready to ride by the end of the year.

The so-called interim opening would be from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. Within that stretch, the guideway, tracks and stations are already complete.

There are still some issues, however. It’s unclear how long it will take to resolve faulty cross-over tracks, known as frogs, which are forcing the trains to slow down.

HART CEO Lori Kahikina says a third party expert is helping work out the crossover issues, and they are hopeful the trains will be up and running within their projected time frame.

“We are still shooting for the end of the year. If we can get the frog issue situated, I believe the testing commissioning is going to be done, we have a chance of handing it over,” Kahikina said.

In the meantime, the rail authority will continue testing cars and tracks.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation continues into a deadly stabbing in Waikiki
21-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Waikiki
Former deputy city Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her husband, Louis, walk into the federal...
In deposition, Louis Kealoha gets tearful when talking about wife’s manipulation
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently submitted a plan to Gov. David Ige to ease some of the...
As mainland destinations reopen, some question what’s holding Hawaii back
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
28-year-old woman killed in Waianae crash identified

Latest News

More visitors mean more spending and many locals realize that -- and are now capitalizing on it.
Soaring visitor numbers are a welcome boon to Maui businesses
An elderly executive from engineering firm Mitsunaga & Associates was jailed for several days...
Kaneshiro grand jury witness jailed for not showing up to testify
While some are complaining about the influx of tourists, others are capitalizing on them.
As talk of tourism heats up, some Maui residents cash in on increased spending
weather
Forecast: Breezy winds and more showers due in tonight and Aloha Friday