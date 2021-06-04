Open House: Single level home in quiet Pacific Palisades and a spacious home located in Honolulu

Tributes
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, this single level home is in the desirable, quiet Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac with so much potential! There’s a spacious floor plan with an additional living area and a 3-car carport and private driveway. The home sits on a large level lot of over 5,600 square feet! Very private, with no rear neighbors. This one won’t last long, so schedule your private showing today!

Next up, this property is spacious, bright and airy and a commuter’s dream! Avoid the gridlock with this convenient town location. Imagine the convenience of taking a short drive to work or catching a bus, spending more time at the beach, or explore dining and shopping options at Ward Village shops and restaurants, Ala Moana, and Chinatown! Enjoy the city views from this spacious corner-end unit with large lanai, full-size side-by-side washer and dryer, Murphy Bed, storage locker and covered parking. The secured building also has a pool and resident manager.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

