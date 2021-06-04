Tributes
Officials say man has died following apparent stabbing in Wahiawa

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a man has died following an apparent stabbing in Wahiawa early Friday morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a patient at Uluwehi Street at around 3 a.m.

Medical officials said the victim in his 60s appeared to have multiple stab wounds.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The cause of death is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

