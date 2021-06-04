Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Oahu rent relief program to accept more applications, but you’ll have to act fast

(Hawaii News Now)
(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents who need help covering their bills will have another opportunity to sign up for the city’s rent and utility assistance program.

On Monday, 10,000 new applications will be accepted. The online portal opens at 6 p.m. Because of high demand, it’s not expected to be open long.

“My advice June 7th ― set an alarm,” said Caitlin Sabado, an intake specialist who is helping UNITE HERE! Local 5 union members. She added that you should also gather all the required documents now.

“If you go to the One Oahu page everything that’s needed is there,” said Sabado. “I recommend to actually upload your documents ahead of time. On your device or on your computer.”

The city will open the portal for the relief program Monday at OneOahu.org.

Applicants can receive up to $2,000 a month for rent that’s paid directly to the landlord and another $500 a month for utilities.

“To qualify you must be at 50% of the area median income or below. That’s around $63,000 in annual income for a family of four,” said Office of Economic Revitalization Executive Director Amy Asselbaye.

As of Wednesday, the program has processed more than 2,000 applications and distributed $15.3 million in funding.

City and County of Honolulu

Since launching in April, the program has accepted a total of 12,000 applications.

Of those, more 6,000 have been denied. Officials say in many cases the agency received multiple applications from the same household. Others simply didn’t qualify.

“Only one person from each household should apply,” said Asselbaye. “And make sure for every application that you use a unique email address.”

Nearly 800 more applications weren’t processed because of suspected fraud or because the applicant never responded.

As of Wednesday, the city says it had finished processed more than 2,000 applications and distributed $15.3 million in funding.

For comparison, the 2020 household relief program only managed to disburse about $2 million in its first 3 months.

“It’s a lot quicker, the process, than it was last year,” Sabado said.

Once your application is in, she says make sure you’re checking your email every day.

“We get a lot of times where people don’t check their email on a daily basis so it’s very, very hard to get a hold of them,” Sabado says.

If you don’t get your application in this time there will be another opportunity next month.

“If folks have issues with either technology or language issues if they can call our city help line at 768-CITY,” said Asselbaye.

“Then we can refer you to a community based non-profit partners who can literally hold your hand to walk you through that application. Especially if you don’t have internet access. Or the language issue is really a problem in terms of submitting a complete application.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation continues into a deadly stabbing in Waikiki
21-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Waikiki
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Former deputy city Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her husband, Louis, walk into the federal...
In deposition, Louis Kealoha gets tearful when talking about wife’s manipulation
Waianae fatal crash
28-year-old woman killed in Waianae crash identified
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor

Latest News

Surf is up on north and south shores as we transition to the summer surf season
Trade winds takes us into the rest of the week and tracking a weak front
HNN File
EMS: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu
Telescopes on Mauna Kea are being decommissioned.
Decommission plan approved for a telescope atop Mauna Kea
Inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center undergo COVID testing.
Hilo correctional center sees 24 new COVID cases among inmates, staff