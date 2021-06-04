Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Median price of single-family home on Oahu inches closer to $1M

(HNN file (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With “historically” low inventory and strong demand, the median price of a single-family home on Oahu is inching closer to $1 million.

Real estate firm Locations reported that in May, the median price of an Oahu home reached another new high of $985,000 ― a 23% increase from a year ago.

Meanwhile, the median price of a condo hit $460,000.

The median price means half of homes are going for above that price and half are going for below it.

In a news release, Locations said single-family home prices were at a 17-year high in May. Homes were also being snapped up quickly, remaining in escrow for a median of just 10 days.

Additionally, 56% of homes went for over asking price.

“The Oahu real estate market continues to set new records in 2021, as historically low inventory and strong demand fueled by low interest rates pushed the single-family home median price closer to $1M in May,” said Jason Lazzerini, president and CEO of Locations, in a news release.

“The market will continue to favor sellers this summer.”

After a dip during the start of the pandemic, the housing market in the islands has stayed hot. Nationally, housing prices are also soaring.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD has maintained that the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in April was...
Medical records show police shot 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in back of the head
City to pay $1M to family of man fatally shot by officer with a history of misconduct
Vaccine Image / Generic
Report: 38 COVID cases linked to cluster at Oahu fast food eatery
Mug shots of those arrested on Kauai.
Joint operation leads to arrest of 11 wanted fugitives on Kauai
Police shut down the highway to conduct the investigation Thursday afternoon.
EMS: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu

Latest News

Rainbows filled the streets of Waikiki Saturday for the Honolulu Pride parade.
As June marks National Pride Month, advocates say celebrations go beyond 30 days
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Governor to unveil new vaccine incentive program, discuss travel restrictions
Former Indiana police officer Larry Ignas was criticized by dozens of testifiers Wednesday for...
Police commission nominee withdraws after raising eyebrows over comments on discrimination
While some are complaining about the influx of tourists, others are capitalizing on them.
As talk of tourism heats up, some Maui residents cash in on increased spending