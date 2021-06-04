Tributes
LIVE: New interim HPD chief speaks to reporters about key initiatives, concerns

New interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic is speaking to reporters Friday afternoon.
New interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic is speaking to reporters Friday afternoon.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:55 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic is speaking to reporters Friday afternoon in his first news conference since stepping into the position on the first of the month.

WATCH LIVE:

Vanic takes over a department in turmoil following the rocky departure of former HPD Chief Susan Ballard and increasing pressure to bolster transparency ― and accountability.

The Honolulu Police Commission appointed Vanic to the temporary role as it prepares to launch a national search for a permanent chief.

He has more than 21 years on the force and previously headed up the Support Services Division.

This story will be updated.

