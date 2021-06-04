Joint operation leads to arrest of 11 wanted fugitives on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven wanted fugitives on Kauai have all been arrested after a bust by U.S. Marshalls and police last week.

The suspects had outstanding warrants for offenses including criminal contempt and failure to appear in court. Their combined bail totaled $100,000.

They were identified by police as:

Theisha Estacio, 22, of Līhuʿe

Jeffery Erakdrik, 19, of Kalāheo

Kawika Krueger, 58, of Hanapēpē

Molly Pezario, 61, of Anahola

Ernest Costa Brum II, 57, of Līhuʿe

Cristie Ruiz, 53, of Hanamāʿulu

Katherine Kanahele, 49, of Kekaha

Danielle Brauel, 27, of Hanamāʿulu

Shandon Cabinatan, 31, of Līhuʿe

Lisa Kapumau, 50, of Anahola

Shaleia Apilado, 20, of Puhi

They also conducted a separate sexual offender compliance check. In that, they checked on 141 registered sex offenders.

Of those, 126 were in compliance, while 14 were pending further verification. Those 14 are believed to be homeless, officials say. One however was non-compliant. That case will be referred to prosecutors for further action.

