Joint operation leads to arrest of 11 wanted fugitives on Kauai

Mug shots of those arrested on Kauai.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven wanted fugitives on Kauai have all been arrested after a bust by U.S. Marshalls and police last week.

The suspects had outstanding warrants for offenses including criminal contempt and failure to appear in court. Their combined bail totaled $100,000.

They were identified by police as:

  • Theisha Estacio, 22, of Līhuʿe
  • Jeffery Erakdrik, 19, of Kalāheo
  • Kawika Krueger, 58, of Hanapēpē
  • Molly Pezario, 61, of Anahola
  • Ernest Costa Brum II, 57, of Līhuʿe
  • Cristie Ruiz, 53, of Hanamāʿulu
  • Katherine Kanahele, 49, of Kekaha
  • Danielle Brauel, 27, of Hanamāʿulu
  • Shandon Cabinatan, 31, of Līhuʿe
  • Lisa Kapumau, 50, of Anahola
  • Shaleia Apilado, 20, of Puhi

They also conducted a separate sexual offender compliance check. In that, they checked on 141 registered sex offenders.

Of those, 126 were in compliance, while 14 were pending further verification. Those 14 are believed to be homeless, officials say. One however was non-compliant. That case will be referred to prosecutors for further action.

