Hilo correctional center sees 24 new COVID cases among inmates, staff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Community Correctional Center reported 22 new COVID infections among inmates and two more among staff members on Thursday.

The new cases bring the number inmate cases at the Hilo facility to 99.

Thirteen staff members have also been confirmed positive.

Public Safety officials have scrambled to contain the growing outbreak at HCCC, where some 340 people are incarcerated. That’s well above capacity.

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Josh Green also noted that vaccination rates in the facility ― among inmates and correctional officers ― remains low despite efforts to get the shot to more people.

In a news release Thursday, the state Public Safety Department said it is encouraging all staff and inmates to get voluntarily vaccinated.

“Vaccinations are a critical part of the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to mitigate spread of the virus among employees as well as the inmate population,” said Public Safety Director Max Otani.

“The constant intake and release of pre-trial detainees in the jails make it difficult for PSD to fully vaccinate this population, but facility health care staff and DOH are working hard to educate inmates on the safety of the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.