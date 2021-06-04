Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hilo correctional center sees 24 new COVID cases among inmates, staff

Inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center undergo COVID testing.
Inmates at Hawaii Community Correctional Center undergo COVID testing.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Community Correctional Center reported 22 new COVID infections among inmates and two more among staff members on Thursday.

The new cases bring the number inmate cases at the Hilo facility to 99.

Thirteen staff members have also been confirmed positive.

Public Safety officials have scrambled to contain the growing outbreak at HCCC, where some 340 people are incarcerated. That’s well above capacity.

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Josh Green also noted that vaccination rates in the facility ― among inmates and correctional officers ― remains low despite efforts to get the shot to more people.

In a news release Thursday, the state Public Safety Department said it is encouraging all staff and inmates to get voluntarily vaccinated.

“Vaccinations are a critical part of the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to mitigate spread of the virus among employees as well as the inmate population,” said Public Safety Director Max Otani.

“The constant intake and release of pre-trial detainees in the jails make it difficult for PSD to fully vaccinate this population, but facility health care staff and DOH are working hard to educate inmates on the safety of the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation continues into a deadly stabbing in Waikiki
21-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Waikiki
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Former deputy city Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her husband, Louis, walk into the federal...
In deposition, Louis Kealoha gets tearful when talking about wife’s manipulation
Waianae fatal crash
28-year-old woman killed in Waianae crash identified
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor

Latest News

Surf is up on north and south shores as we transition to the summer surf season
Trade winds takes us into the rest of the week and tracking a weak front
HNN File
EMS: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu
(Hawaii News Now)
Oahu rent relief program to accept more applications, but you’ll have to act fast
Telescopes on Mauna Kea are being decommissioned.
Decommission plan approved for a telescope atop Mauna Kea