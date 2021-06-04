Hawaiian Air miles, Zippy’s for a year: Here’s a look at Hawaii’s new vaccine incentives

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state launched a new vaccination incentive program Friday, prompting a flood of interest from residents.

There was so much traffic to the website ― higotvaccinated.com ― that it crashed shortly after it was updated with a list of the available prizes and a registration form.

It’s now back up.

“I’ve been told this website was launched with the absolutely broadest bandwidth possible,” said state Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr. “And it was absolutely crushed right away.”

Prizes in the program include:

100,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles

A pair of roundtrip tickets from Alaska Airlines

A one-year auto lease from Autosource

Zippy’s for a year

A Vacations Hawaii Las Vegas package for two

The campaign will be open to anyone who gets at least one COVID vaccine shot before the end of the month. Those previously vaccinated will qualify.

And the state Health Department expects to announce the first winner ― of 100,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles ― as early as next month.

“Hawaii continues to lead the nation in the lowest number per capita in COVID cases and fatalities,” Gov. David Ige said, at a news conference.

“The best way for ‘back to normal’ is to get vaccinated.”

The incentive effort comes as Hawaii scrambles to bolster vaccination efforts.

At the same time, the Department of Health is looking for ways to make vaccines more accessible to communities with lower vaccination rates.

In June, some 300 vaccine clinics are planned statewide, including at malls, farmers markets and churches. “We need to continue this progress,” said state Health Department Director Dr. Libby Char.

Vaccinations have dramatically slowed in Hawaii, though the state is still ahead of the rest of the nation in getting shots in arms.

As of Friday, about 52% of Hawaii residents were vaccinated while 59% had gotten at least one shot.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.