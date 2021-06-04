Tributes
Governor to unveil new vaccine incentive program, discuss travel restrictions

HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine(File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor, state Health director and others will hold a news conference Friday to discuss a new vaccination incentive campaign.

The governor also plans to discuss “statewide travel goals.” He’s previously said he hopes to launch a trans-Pacific vaccine passport for residents by early June.

The news conference is planned for 1 p.m. at Washington Place.

In addition to government officials, Hawaiian Airlines Presidents and CEO Peter Ingram and Hawaii Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka will attend.

In late May, Hawaii News Now reported that Hawaii was planning to join a growing list of states offering up incentives for people to get vaccinated.

The program comes as more than half of the state is fully vaccinated and 59% are partially vaccinated.

And while those numbers are among the highest in the nation, state Health Department officials are quick to note that vaccination rates vary widely by community.

New maps from the state Health Department show that in some Oahu communities, vaccination rates top 70%. In others, though, only about a third of residents have rolled up their sleeves.

This story will be updated.

