Decommission plan approved for a telescope atop Mauna Kea

Telescopes on Mauna Kea are being decommissioned.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plan has been approved to remove one of the telescopes currently on Mauna Kea.

The Maunakea Management Board has signed off the decommissioning of the Caltech Observatory.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reports that it could be gone by the end of 2022.

The observatory is the first of five scheduled to be taken down in exchange for building the Thirty Meter Telescope. however it has done little to appease TMT’s opponents who have vowed to not back down from their efforts to stop construction.

Hawaii Tribune Herald also reports the plan presented to the board, which was approved Monday, included a preliminary environmental assessment and a plan to restore the area to pre-development conditions.

