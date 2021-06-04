Tributes
EMS: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash that led to the complete closure of Kalanianaole Highway Thursday afternoon, EMS officials confirmed.

The victim was said to be a man in his 30s. EMS said he collided into a vehicle, but factors of the crash were unclear as the investigation was ongoing.

Kalanianaole Highway was closed in both directions shortly after 2 p.m. The closure of the highway stretched from Kealahou Street to Hanauma Bay.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated.

