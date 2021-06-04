Tributes
City to pay $1M to family of man fatally shot by officer with a history of misconduct

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will pay $1 million to the mother of a man shot by a police officer four years ago at Malaekahana.

Officer Scott Valdez shot 29-year-old Cameron Johnson in an allegedly stolen truck in the beach parking lot.

Valdez had a history of misconduct, including several allegations of excessive force.

In 2012, a violent takedown of an innocent man led to another settlement.

In the Malaekahana case, Johnson was unarmed. Michael Green, attorney for the family, also said there was evidence that Valdez lied about what led to the shooting.

“You would think that the Police Commission or someone would have looked at this and said, ‘Wow, are you kidding me?’ But they didn’t,” he said.

Valdez remains on the police force ― in the training division.

The settlement was approved late Wednesday by the City Council.

