Breezy trade winds and drier conditions heading in for the weekend

Breezy trade winds with drier conditions heading in for the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:32 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leftovers from a weak front are drifting to the west. As trades build back Friday, the moisture will become more focused over Kauai. Trade winds will focus more of the showers over windward slopes, but some showers will reach leeward sides. Drier, breezy, trade winds weather will continue this weekend and early next week.

The current northwest swell is dropping and will be followed by a small bump to north shore surf Saturday. South shore surf may pick up to around seasonal average Friday and over the weekend as a couple of small, long period south swells move through the islands. East shore surf will increase to near seasonal average as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen through the weekend.

