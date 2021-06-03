You can now track Hawaii’s vaccination progress by zip code

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than half of Hawaii is fully vaccinated, but it’s more complicated than that.

New heat maps released by the state Health Department show that vaccination rates vary widely from zip code to zip code.

On Oahu, for example, more than 70% of residents in the 96821 and 96824 east Honolulu zip codes have received at least vaccine shot.

The figure in several west Oahu neighborhoods, though, is less than 35%.

Officials said the maps are being used to identify “vaccine deserts” ― areas where access to the vaccine might be limited.

“The vaccine is our best tool to move forward together as a state. These maps will allow us to work with partners to strategically schedule new vaccination clinics around the state,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, acting state epidemiologist.

“With this geographic information, we can deploy resources where they are needed most and bring the vaccine to where people live, work, and play.”

The maps are being released as demand for vaccine drops ― and the state scrambles to boost interest and accessibility for those who haven’t yet rolled up their sleeves.

