Waialua Bridge repairs underway; closure to stretch into the fall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work to repair the Waialua bridge is underway months after the flash flooding that damaged it.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation said inspections following the heavy rain found that the Waialua Beach Road Bridge was dangerously unstable and not safe for travel.

Inspectors found flood-related damage among the foundation of the bridge. It has been closed to traffic since the flooding in March.

DOT officials say the route will likely remain closed until the fall of this year.

“Under normal circumstances, repairs to correct damage of this magnitude can take 1 - 2 years. However, the City is expediting design, permitting, coordination with the US Army Corps of Engineers and construction to decrease the bridges closure to 6 - 9 months,” the city said in an update.

Bus routes in the area will continue to be modified and travelers are urged to plan ahead.

