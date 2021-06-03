Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Police asked people in a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington to shelter in place and await further instructions.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
28-year-old woman killed in Waianae crash identified

Latest News

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts
The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why
In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower...
Man charged with killing iguana tries to use ‘stand your ground’ defense
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course