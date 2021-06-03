MPD celebrates Pride with a special patch. Here’s how you can get one too

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In honor of pride month, Maui police officers are adding a pop of color to their uniforms.

For the month of June, they’ll be sporting the LGBTQIA+ equality badge. The badges feature a thin rainbow border to promote equality and inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community, which also includes transgender and non-binary individuals.

The department is also selling the patch for $10 to benefit a good cause. All proceeds go to the Equality Coalition and will help fund youth programs.

MPD often seeks ways to give back to the community through such fundraising efforts.

“As you guys remember, we had our teal patch last month. That was (for) Maui Humane Society. We try to find local non-profits that can benefit from fundraiser like this,” Sgt. Ka Ena Brown of MPD said.

To get your patch, you can call 808-244-6380, or email marvin.miles@mpd.net.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.