Michelle Wie West headlines group of 3 Hawaii golfers at 76th US Women’s Open

The 76th annual US Women’s Open Championship tees off this weekend with three Hawaii golfers set to compete this weekend at the Olympic Club Lake Course in San Francisco, California.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 76th annual US Women’s Open Championship tees off this weekend with three Hawaii golfers set to compete this weekend at the Olympic Club Lake Course in San Francisco.

Headlining the trio of local golfers is Punahou graduate and LPGA veteran Michelle Wie West, who will be making her return to competition after pulling from the 2021 Lotte Championship in April.

Joining Wie West is fellow BuffanBlu alum Claire Choi, who will be making her first US Women’s open appearance after qualifying back on May 10th, shooting a 4-over-par 144 to earn medalist honors.

Rounding out the trio is Hilo native Brittany Yada who will be making her second US Women’s Open start after being added to the roster as a first alternate from the Westminster, Colorado qualifier.

Yada tees off at 9:16 a.m. Pacific time, Choi tees off at 9:27 a.m. Pacific time and Wie West gets her round started at 1:40 p.m. Pacific time.

The tournament is set to start on Thursday and run through Sunday with all four rounds being broadcast on the Golf Channel.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

