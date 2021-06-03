A Maui chef showcases skills outside the kitchen. His secret ingredient for art: Driftwood

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former teppanyaki chef on Maui is getting a lot of attention – not for his cooking, but rather for his creative works of art.

Cris Gutierrez had a successful teppanyaki catering business on Maui for 20 years. It shut down last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I sort of just hung out at the beach and prayed. And after a few weeks, I kept going back and forth and asked the nature if I could do something,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez found inspiration underfoot: The driftwood on the beach.

He transforms driftwood into sculptures.

Perhaps his most famous piece of art is a humpback whale at Kahului Harbor. People from all over the world have taken pictures with the sculpture.

“My niece from Germany, April, she texted me, ‘Uncle, your work is going crazy, viral!’” said Gutierrez.

Makawao resident Cari Seiler stopped by the harbor Wednesday afternoon to take photos of Gutierrez’s whale and turtle sculptures.

“It’s representing Hawaii, the culture of Hawaii. It’s representing art, it’s representing art in public places, the community. It’s a way to bring people together,” said Seiler.

Seiler said she often sees visitors and locals taking pictures with the artwork.

“I see a lot of residents, tourists, stopping almost every time, there’s at least one other vehicle, then more come like these people showed up, this family here,” Seiler said. “It also inspires other artists and other people.”

Gutierrez said he is grateful his creativity is being well-received in his community and hopes it inspires others to stop and appreciate Mother Nature.

“I’m so thankful to God who gave me that gift and share that gift to outside, to the world, to other people,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.