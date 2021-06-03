Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Legacy of notable Hawaii promoter forever memorialized at the Waikiki Shell

A small ceremony to unveil the plaque was held Wednesday.
A small ceremony to unveil the plaque was held Wednesday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new plaque has been dedicated at the Waikiki Shell honoring the life of one of Hawaii’s entertainment pioneers.

The plaque honors the late Tom Moffatt who spent six decades in Hawaii’s entertainment and promotion industry.

He brought some of the biggest names to Hawaii including including Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, and Michael Jackson.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi unveiled the plaque Wednesday afternoon and reflected on their many years of friendship.

“I was privileged to be able to call Tom Moffatt my friend. He was larger than life and had an incredible generosity of spirit which helped make him a one-of-a kind radio personality and promoter,” Blangiardi said. “His passion, talent and dedication to bringing in awe-inspiring world class performances to Honolulu has set a standard for live events in Hawaii and created special and long-lasting memories for generations of our residents.”

Moffatt, who grew up in Michigan and moved to Hawaii to study at UH. After starting his career in radio, he moved to concert promotions.

“From the moment he arrived here from the Midwest, he embraced the Island culture and was fully grounded and very clear on what he could do for Hawaii. Tom’s affinity for the Islands reflected a deep respect for Hawaii’s roots. At the same time, he recognized the musical pathways that would more deeply connect the 50th State to the rest of the nation.  He will always be the love of my life,” his widow Mrs. Sweetie Moffat said.

Tom died in 2016 at the age of 85.

In 2017, the Honolulu City Council adopted a resolution to rename the Waikiki Shell as the “Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell.”

The plaque can be found between the back stage and the shell structure, where Moffatt used to stand and watch all aspects of the performances.

A small ceremony to unveil the plaque was held Wednesday.
A small ceremony to unveil the plaque was held Wednesday.(HNN)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
28-year-old woman killed in Waianae crash identified

Latest News

Former Chicago police officer Larry Ignas was criticized by dozens of testifiers Wednesday for...
Embattled police commission nominee tells Council he’s ‘never seen’ discrimination in Hawaii
Police Commission
Mayor Blangiardi's appointee to the Honolulu Police Commission is facing growing criticism
Allyson Blair
Shipments of COVID vaccines to the islands slow as demand for the shot drastically drops
Additional COVID cases logged at Hilo jail as testing continues