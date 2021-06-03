Legacy of notable Hawaii promoter forever memorialized at the Waikiki Shell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new plaque has been dedicated at the Waikiki Shell honoring the life of one of Hawaii’s entertainment pioneers.

The plaque honors the late Tom Moffatt who spent six decades in Hawaii’s entertainment and promotion industry.

He brought some of the biggest names to Hawaii including including Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, and Michael Jackson.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi unveiled the plaque Wednesday afternoon and reflected on their many years of friendship.

“I was privileged to be able to call Tom Moffatt my friend. He was larger than life and had an incredible generosity of spirit which helped make him a one-of-a kind radio personality and promoter,” Blangiardi said. “His passion, talent and dedication to bringing in awe-inspiring world class performances to Honolulu has set a standard for live events in Hawaii and created special and long-lasting memories for generations of our residents.”

Moffatt, who grew up in Michigan and moved to Hawaii to study at UH. After starting his career in radio, he moved to concert promotions.

“From the moment he arrived here from the Midwest, he embraced the Island culture and was fully grounded and very clear on what he could do for Hawaii. Tom’s affinity for the Islands reflected a deep respect for Hawaii’s roots. At the same time, he recognized the musical pathways that would more deeply connect the 50th State to the rest of the nation. He will always be the love of my life,” his widow Mrs. Sweetie Moffat said.

Tom died in 2016 at the age of 85.

In 2017, the Honolulu City Council adopted a resolution to rename the Waikiki Shell as the “Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell.”

The plaque can be found between the back stage and the shell structure, where Moffatt used to stand and watch all aspects of the performances.

A small ceremony to unveil the plaque was held Wednesday. (HNN)

