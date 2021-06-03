KPD arrests 6 illegal campers as county works to close, restore Lydgate Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Police Department arrested six illegal campers at Lydgate Beach Park after they refused to leave the area Thursday morning.

According to the Patrol Services Bureau, KPD had been assisting the county with enforcing rules and helping with the closure of the park for restoration.

County officials had previously opened its Shelter in Place camping permit program at Lydgate Park to provide a place for homeless individuals to reside during the pandemic while recreational camping was closed to the public.

The county had announced that the Shelter in Place program for the park would end on May 31.

As crews worked to restore the area for recreational camping, officials said some homeless individuals refused to leave after being repeatedly warned about the park’s closure.

The county and its partners said they offered various options and assistance to help the campers relocate.

Officials said clean up efforts will continue at the park as the county hopes to reopen the area for recreational camping on June 25.

