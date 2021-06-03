In deposition, Louis Kealoha gets tearful when talking about wife’s manipulation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ex-HPD Police Chief and now federal inmate Louis Kealoha got emotional during a recent deposition when asked about his estranged wife, Katherine, and claimed she manipulated him on “everything” ― from finances to family.

The proceeding was part of a civil lawsuit and transcripts show Kealoha blamed her for their crimes.

With regard to finances, he said that Katherine Kealoha handled all the money.

She had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars from her grandmother, forcing her grandmother to sell the family home. She stole from family friends, too.

Kealoha needed a break during the deposition when he became tearful.

“We went off the record for a little bit because he wanted to compose himself,” said attorney William Harrison, who represents another defendant in the civil case.

Kealoha also said his estranged wife, who is serving a 13-year prison term, manipulated him when she cheated on him with a firefighter from the Big Island.

“She had an extramarital affair and she never told me about it,” Kealoha said, about the long-term affair that Katherine Kealoha funded using stolen money.

Ahead of the couple’s 2019 trial, the Kealohas put on a united front, even wearing matching outfits.

“Katherine Kealoha is the sneakiest, most conniving, most manipulative person I’ve ever seen.”

After the jury found them guilty of conspiracy and obstruction in June 2019, they clung to each other.

But by November that year, Louis Kealoha had filed for divorce. There have been no new filings since 2019, so the process is stalled as both are serving time in federal prisons thousands of miles apart.

Megan Kau, another attorney who represents a defendant in the civil lawsuit, said Kealoha appeared sympathetic at one point.

“Katherine Kealoha is the sneakiest, most conniving, most manipulative person I’ve ever seen,” Kau said. “My opinion is, she probably led him into this and manipulated him at some point in time but there became a point where he was very well aware of what was going on.”

Kau said Kealoha could have walked away when the two were conspiring against others.

The ex-police chief officially became a prisoner Tuesday when he self-surrendered at a federal facility along with two co-conspirators, former police officers Derek Hahn and Ming-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen.

