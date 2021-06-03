Forecast: Breezy winds and more showers due in today

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:48 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will become breezy during the weekend as high pressure strengthens north of the state. The trades will push the remnants of a front over western half of the state Thursday into Friday, leading to periods of increased, mainly windward rainfall for Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Typical trade wind weather is expected during the weekend and early next week.

A northwest swell will diminish through Thursday. A second small northwest swell will bring a small bump to surf Saturday. South shore surf may pick up Friday and over the weekend as a couple of small, long period south swells move through the islands. East shore surf will increase as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

