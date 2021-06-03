Tributes
Embattled police commission nominee tells Council he’s ‘never seen’ discrimination in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s latest appointee for the Honolulu Police Commission is facing considerable opposition.

Former Chicago police officer Larry Ignas was criticized by dozens of testifiers Wednesday for what they claimed was a potential bias toward officers and his lack of experience with minority communities.

He said most of his experience has been with his employees during his 30 years in Hawaii.

“Marshallese, Filipino, Hawaiians ― they all know I’ve been a fair boss. I’ve been a great guy toward them all and I don’t look at it racially. I treat everybody equal,” Ignas said, at the City Council.

He was asked by Councilmember Esther Kiaaina: “But do you acknowledge that racial discrimination exists in Hawaii?” His response: “I have never seen any and I’ve been here 33 years.”

There wasn’t a vote on the mayor’s nominee Wednesday.

Councilmembers said they were looking forward to asking Ignas more questions in committee.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

