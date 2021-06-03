Tributes
City Council approves first-ever Oahu climate action plan

The plan was created in an effort to reach concrete milestones to transition Oahu to 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2045.(Hawaii News Now)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed Oahu’s first-ever climate action plan on Wednesday.

Through the plan, the city said it is committing to a path to cut carbon pollution by an estimated 45% by 2025 and 60% by 2035.

The council said the climate action plan was created in an effort to reach concrete milestones to transition Oahu to 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2045.

The plan includes:

  • Electrifying ground transportation and increasing walking and biking
  • Encouraging more density and mixed land use
  • Increasing energy efficiency and renewable energy
  • Reducing the amount of solid waste on Oahu

The city said these changes are crucial as cars and trucks produce 20% of emissions, and solid waste and wastewater treatment contribute to another 3% of emissions.

According to the City’s 2021 Annual Sustainability Report, carbon emissions have been going up in recent years. The report showed Oahu’s carbon pollution level stabilized in 2016 and 2017 at 15.1 million tons of pollution per year, but emissions rose in 2018 and again in 2019 to 16.2 million tons — the highest level in 5 years.

The report also showed that the average person on Oahu produces twice as much carbon emissions per year than the global average.

“We are already seeing, first-hand, the impacts of climate change on Oahu,” said Tommy Waters, chair and presiding officer of the Honolulu City Council. “If we’re going to be able to continue to live and thrive in Hawaii, we have got to implement climate solutions now.”

To read the full climate action plan, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

