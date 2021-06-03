Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation continues into a deadly stabbing in Waikiki
21-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Waikiki
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
Waianae fatal crash
28-year-old woman killed in Waianae crash identified
Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaii said they're looking to ramp up their staffing for the...
From retail to restaurants, worker shortage hitting pandemic-battered businesses hardest

Latest News

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims dropped to 385,000, down 20,000 from the...
US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against...
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle