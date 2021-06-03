Tributes
Acting HPD chief says body cam video from police shootings will continue to be withheld

A teen is dead and five others are in custody following an officer-involved shooting on Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Acting Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic said he will continue the department’s current policy of not releasing body camera video following deadly officer-involved shootings.

Vanic said information and video from police shootings will be withheld while the prosecutor’s office investigates.

“We want to make sure that the investigation is very thorough, very complete,” Vanic said. “The process is respected, and we don’t want to have the premature release of the information to jeopardize that in any way.”

“I know 10 years ago you could say something like that and everyone would agree like ‘Great do your thing we will wait patiently.’ But, I think what’s happening now is its 2021 and I think people just have a different expectation, different feelings towards police,” said Doug Chin of the Honolulu Police Commission.

Although the Honolulu Police Department has chosen to withhold officer body camera video, some city council members and law firms are pushing for its release.

Vanic also said an internal investigation is underway following the release of video from the shooting of Iremamber Sykap in April.

