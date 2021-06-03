Tributes
4.0 magnitude quake shakes Loihi Seamount south of Hawaii Island

The star marks the area of Wednesday's earthquake.
The star marks the area of Wednesday's earthquake.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - No tsunami was generated from a small earthquake off the southern coast of Hawaii Island Wednesday evening.

Officials said the quake happened at 6:45 p.m. at the Loihi Seamount, which is in the waters south of the island.

It registered as a 4.0 magnitude earthquake, which is too small to generate a tsunami threat.

The quake was also too far offshore to cause any damage to buildings on land.

Scientists have been monitoring increased seismic activity around Hawaii Island, but say there is no threat of an immediate volcanic eruption. However, that isn’t stopping them from urging everyone to be prepared in the event of an emergency in the distant future.

[Read a related report: Hawaii officials want evacuation plan for Mauna Loa volcano]

