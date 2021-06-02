Tributes
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki

HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - No arrests have been made following the stabbing death of a tourist early Tuesday morning in Waikiki.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Kuhio Beach near the Prince Kuhio statue.

Richard Plekhanov recorded part of the argument that he says led up to the killing.

It shows the man who died exchanging words and obscene gestures with a group of about a half dozen people, both men and women.

In the video you can hear a woman shouting at the man, “Please leave!” Seconds later, someone else asks him tauntingly, “You want to go?”

Meanwhile, a man in a tan fedora hat tried repeatedly to get the 22-year-old to stop. Seconds later, a fight breaks out.

HPD sources say the man, visiting from Las Vegas, was stabbed twice in the chest.

“The fight just became a mess. Everybody fighting,” said Plekhanov.

He says he immediately stopped recording and called 911. “I seen the guy all in blood,” he said. “It was terrible.”

A bystander performed CPR on the man until police arrived.

On Tuesday afternoon, the crime tape was gone and Kuhio Beach was bustling again. Many tourists were unaware of what happened.

“That’s horrible,” said Igor Khrapach.

A Kaimuki man was one of the few people who had heard about the crime.

“Not surprising, especially in this area,” said Sam Jones.

HNN has confirmed the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii has offered to provide assistance to the man’s family on the mainland.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

