Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a double stabbing in Waikiki that left one person dead and...
Separate stabbings in Waikiki leave 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Louis Kealoha/FILE
Ex-HPD chief begins 7-year prison sentence for crimes he now denies
UH Cancer Center/FILE
In rare move, lawmakers voted to eliminate job of well-paid university professor
HPD sources say the man was visiting Oahu from Las Vegas.
Visitor stabbed to death during argument on beach in Waikiki
Waianae fatal crash
Officials say woman is dead following fatal crash in Waianae

Latest News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms