Residents call for safety improvements after a crash on Maui leaves a teen dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui residents say the death of a teen in a crash over the weekend in Waiehu highlights the need for more safety measures on the busy highway.

“There’s been so many accidents on this street here,” said Waiehu resident Cy Hamasaki.

The speed limit along Kahekili Highway in Waiehu is 30 miles per hour.

Hamasaki and others who live in the neighborhood say they often see drivers fly by at more than 80 miles per hour.

“You hear cars speeding, you’re just kind of waiting to hear, OK, am I going to hear something? Am I gonna hear a crash or anything?” Hamasaki said.

Sunday’s early morning crash, which killed 17-year-old passenger Kahiau Hill, woke Hamasaki up.

It wasn’t the first time. He and his neighbors say something needs to be done.

“In the last year … more than 10 accidents from the top of beach road and Kahekili down to Waihee Park,” he said. That stretch of Kahekili highway is just over a mile long.

Waihee resident Kevin Wuertz lives nearby. He says he hears sirens pass by his home frequently.

“There’s also been a lot of people who drive too quickly, and they go right over the cliff. It’s been tourists as well as locals that we lost. People just don’t understand how small this road is and how dangerous it is,” Wuertz said.

While speed and alcohol are likely factors in this weekend’s crash, residents say safety measures are needed on the roadways to force people to slow down.

State transportation officials agree and see the urgency.

Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Deputy Director said repaving is planned for Kahekili Highway from Waiehu Beach Road to Camp Maluhia later this year and they will look at implementing more safety measures.

“Whether it’s through speed tables, whether it’s through raised pedestrian crosswalks, or looking at other infrastructure improvements to make sure we can make it safer,” said Ed Sniffen.

Wuertz said he would like to see speed tables. Hamasaki wants authorities to target drunk drivers.

“Having DUI checkpoints would definitely help. I know the Maui Police Department has put those up here along Kahekili Highway. Maybe more of those would definitely help.”

Sniffen said safety measures in other areas around the state have worked.

“Not only did we bring the speeds down in those areas, but there hasn’t been a fatal crash or major crash in those areas since we put those in,” Sniffen said.

